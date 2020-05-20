Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nicolet Bankshares Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Nicolet Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $40.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NCBS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Hovde Group cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $561.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.84. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $75.99.

In related news, Director Robert J. Weyers acquired 2,070 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $97,848.90. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 10,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.