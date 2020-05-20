Brokers Issue Forecasts for Franco Nevada Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.92 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Franco Nevada from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra upped their price target on Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays downgraded Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $148.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.59. Franco Nevada has a 12-month low of $72.98 and a 12-month high of $152.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 54.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 108.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Franco Nevada by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 66.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 39.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.