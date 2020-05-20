Brokers Issue Forecasts for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.69). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.09).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,550,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 2,386.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 959,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,619,000 after purchasing an additional 158,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 513.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 448,791 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $44,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $45,991.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685,725 shares in the company, valued at $119,392,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,101 shares of company stock worth $4,759,159 over the last ninety days.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

