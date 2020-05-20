Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $2.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.08. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $16.92 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.85% and a negative net margin of 40,233.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 613.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904,314 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16,429.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,880 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $23,446,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $15,653,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $14,493,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

