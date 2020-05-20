Brokerages Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Post $0.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. SEI Investments posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $58.75.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at $583,446,579.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 205.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

