Broderick Brian C Raises Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,708 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

DIS stock opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

