Brian G. Kelly Sells 50,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $3,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Brian G. Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 14th, Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $18,105,000.00.
ATVI opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.81.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.
