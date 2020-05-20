Brian G. Kelly Sells 50,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $3,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian G. Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $18,105,000.00.

ATVI opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.81.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

