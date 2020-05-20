Brian G. Kelly Sells 250,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian G. Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

On Monday, May 18th, Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00.

ATVI stock opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.95. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.84 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,236 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,437,000 after acquiring an additional 367,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,165,000 after acquiring an additional 721,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.