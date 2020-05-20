Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Short Interest Update

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bowl America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Get Bowl America alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Bowl America has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Bowl America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowl America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.