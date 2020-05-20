Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) PT Raised to GBX 420

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its price objective raised by analysts at HSBC from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 355 ($4.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boohoo Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 415 ($5.46) in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 346.07 ($4.55).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

Boohoo Group stock opened at GBX 339.80 ($4.47) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 267.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 281.29. Boohoo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 354.60 ($4.66).

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.