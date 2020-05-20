BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 34,290 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,290 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 81,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 111,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 101,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

JPM opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.61. The stock has a market cap of $275.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

