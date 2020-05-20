BMO Capital Markets Boosts Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$11.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

MRE stock opened at C$8.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.08. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$5.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.75.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$917.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$883.45 million. Research analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 1.8753694 EPS for the current year.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.