Blume Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 34.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,374.40 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,265.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,328.23. The stock has a market cap of $938.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

