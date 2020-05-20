Blume Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,573 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 3.5% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after buying an additional 512,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,993,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.62 and a 200-day moving average of $127.27. The company has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

