bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research note released on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($13.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.57) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.80) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLUE. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of bluebird bio from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $57.90 on Friday. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $143.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.25.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,531.04% and a negative return on equity of 60.05%. The business had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,812,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,786,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 691.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 271,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $5,981,000.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

