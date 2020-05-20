bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($3.30) Per Share

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for bluebird bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($3.22). Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.84) EPS.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,531.04% and a negative return on equity of 60.05%. The company had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BLUE. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.44.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $57.90 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.65.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $25,494.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in bluebird bio by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.