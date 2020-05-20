Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 7.02% of Blue Capital Reinsurance worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 44,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCRH opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

