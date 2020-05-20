Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after buying an additional 104,733 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,295,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 156,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

NYSE:BX opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

