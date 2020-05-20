Blackrock North American Income (LON:BRNA) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

Blackrock North American Income (LON:BRNA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON BRNA opened at GBX 152 ($2.00) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 149.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 172.78. Blackrock North American Income has a one year low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 204 ($2.68). The firm has a market cap of $126.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76.
