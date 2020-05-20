Blackrock North American Income (LON:BRNA) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

Blackrock North American Income (LON:BRNA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BRNA opened at GBX 152 ($2.00) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 149.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 172.78. Blackrock North American Income has a one year low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 204 ($2.68). The firm has a market cap of $126.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76.

About Blackrock North American Income

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

