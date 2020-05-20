Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Down 38.7% in May

Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the April 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
BGI opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.20.
Birks Group Company Profile
