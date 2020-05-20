Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Down 38.7% in May

Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the April 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BGI opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, produces, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Other. The company offers designed products, as well as various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.