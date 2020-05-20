Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Trading 15.4% Higher

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)’s stock price rose 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.24, approximately 796,727 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 785,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

BRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.95.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $339.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a positive return on equity of 11.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

About Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.