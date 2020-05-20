Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $311.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $317.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.81.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.62.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

