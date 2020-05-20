Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $86,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Nomura increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.65.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $210.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.99 and its 200 day moving average is $238.17.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

