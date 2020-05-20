Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 116.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ABIOMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $190.79 on Wednesday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $285.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink downgraded ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.40.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

