BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Price Target Cut to GBX 250

BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 332 ($4.37) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BBA Aviation has a 12-month low of GBX 267.25 ($3.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 408.50 ($5.37). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 32.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 322.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 318.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

