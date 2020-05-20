BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Price Target Cut to GBX 250

BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 332 ($4.37) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
BBA Aviation has a 12-month low of GBX 267.25 ($3.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 408.50 ($5.37). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 32.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 322.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 318.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32.
