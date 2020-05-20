BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Sets New 52-Week High at $162.00

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 162 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 164 ($2.16), with a volume of 73307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.13).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 139.96.

In other news, insider Justin Stebbing purchased 3,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £4,417.62 ($5,811.13).

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

