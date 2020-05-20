Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 49,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,788,000 after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $135.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 14.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $143.93.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.79 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 8.11%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,661.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $1,074,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,163,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,790 shares of company stock worth $10,257,964. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

