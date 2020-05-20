Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 296.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $451.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a PE ratio of 91.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $410.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.90. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $458.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,768 shares of company stock worth $51,676,335 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.32.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

