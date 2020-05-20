Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $226.86 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

