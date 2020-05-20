Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes $82,000 Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $86,007,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,452,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,939,000 after buying an additional 1,189,956 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 2,986.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 560,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after buying an additional 542,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,573,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,775,000 after buying an additional 407,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 2,545.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 412,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

NYSE:OGE opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Andrea M. Dennis acquired 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

