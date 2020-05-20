Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes $81,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 371 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CP stock opened at $231.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $243.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

