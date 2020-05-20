Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes $133,000 Position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $361.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.08 and a 12-month high of $542.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.96.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $43,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 554,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,922,510.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.