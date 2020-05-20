Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 2,500 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,372,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,686.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 433,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after buying an additional 409,049 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 914.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 15,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

