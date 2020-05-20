Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESLT shares. TheStreet lowered Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Elbit Systems in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.54. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

