Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

