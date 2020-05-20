Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHO stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

