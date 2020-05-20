Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,962,000 after buying an additional 23,277 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 431,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,698,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $1,417,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 70,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

