Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New $96,000 Investment in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 9.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 150,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $1,663,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,055,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,788,000 after purchasing an additional 149,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sun Communities by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 600,282 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 24,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 108.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.46.
In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.40.
Sun Communities Profile
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.
