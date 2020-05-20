Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New $96,000 Investment in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 9.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 150,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $1,663,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,055,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,788,000 after purchasing an additional 149,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sun Communities by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 600,282 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 24,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 108.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.46.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.40.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.