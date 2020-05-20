Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $139,000 in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.35.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 542,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.11 per share, for a total transaction of $22,291,979.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,855,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

