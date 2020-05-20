Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $117,000 in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 134.2% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 99.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 7.0% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 58.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 75.0% in the first quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 730,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 313,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

