Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $116,000 in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,685 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24.

