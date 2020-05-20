Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $104,000 in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Air Lease by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41,672 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Air Lease by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,128,000. Finally, Barton Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 585,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Air Lease news, Director Susan Mccaw acquired 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,870.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,921.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall O. Larsen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,345 shares of company stock worth $418,043. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AL. Cowen lifted their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

NYSE:AL opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. Air Lease Corp has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.02.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $511.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.71 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

