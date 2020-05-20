Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 5,216 Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Arconic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,202,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,633,000 after buying an additional 109,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,059,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,831,000 after buying an additional 70,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,638,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Arconic by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,674,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,067,000 after buying an additional 399,815 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,661,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,880,000 after buying an additional 95,508 shares during the period. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research downgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.22.

In other Arconic news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

NYSE:ARNC opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Arconic Inc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

