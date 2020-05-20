Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 4,796 Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion and a PE ratio of -21.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.47.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

