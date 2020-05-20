Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 1,330 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,330 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $299,880,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $139,562,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,558,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,643,000 after acquiring an additional 776,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,631,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,007,000 after acquiring an additional 674,863 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $105.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.91. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $120.99.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.79.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

