Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

BIV stock opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average is $88.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

