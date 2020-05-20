Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total value of $85,907,820.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,246,820.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total transaction of $46,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,813.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,397 shares of company stock valued at $109,206,506. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $596.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.26.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $557.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $536.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $583.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

