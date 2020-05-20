Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 764 Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Global Payments by 162.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,107 shares of company stock worth $2,266,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.10.

Shares of GPN opened at $179.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.98. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

