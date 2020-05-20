Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 630 Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 581.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total transaction of $3,112,484.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,768.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,843 shares of company stock valued at $52,556,301 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLX opened at $201.72 on Wednesday. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.23.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.