Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 1,229 Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Ameren by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 364,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,962,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Ameren by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.64.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $72.23 on Wednesday. Ameren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.62.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.